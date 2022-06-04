Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,429,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

