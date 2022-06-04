Commerce Bank Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,343 shares of company stock worth $5,443,103. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

