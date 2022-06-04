Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,461. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE CCK opened at $106.85 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.