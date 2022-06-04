Commerce Bank Purchases 882 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.67 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

