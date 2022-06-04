Commerce Bank Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,762,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $333,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $142.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

