Commerce Bank Purchases 8,462 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.17 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

