Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in IDEX by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $179.30 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

