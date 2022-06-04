Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

