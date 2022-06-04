Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

