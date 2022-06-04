Commerce Bank Buys 486 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $255.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $226.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.