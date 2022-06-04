Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Spire worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $77.61 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

