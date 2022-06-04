Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EVRG stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

