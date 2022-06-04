The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

