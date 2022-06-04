Commerce Bank Sells 9,946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after buying an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after buying an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after buying an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,873,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

