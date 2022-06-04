Commerce Bank Acquires 305 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock valued at $47,496,139. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

