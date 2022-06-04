Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $296,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,692 shares of company stock worth $4,417,642. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.