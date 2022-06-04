State Street Corp Has $257.62 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $257,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

