Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 67.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.55.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

