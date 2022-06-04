LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

