Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,789 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.49 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.