LPL Financial LLC Has $14.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $102.42 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.