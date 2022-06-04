Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,329,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 935,170 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $946,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.89. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.