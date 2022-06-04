Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 293,466 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 293,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $45,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Twitter stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

