Blair William & Co. IL Buys 107 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Garmin were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

