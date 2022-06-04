LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.