Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of BorgWarner worth $48,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.