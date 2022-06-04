Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.70% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $49,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

RXRX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.