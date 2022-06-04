People s United Financial Inc. Sells 197,785 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 197,785 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $190,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.85 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

