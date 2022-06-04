State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.80% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $288,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,052,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,115,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,843,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,979,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,201,000 after buying an additional 133,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 140.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

