Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 328,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,468 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.