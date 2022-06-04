Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $105.62 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

