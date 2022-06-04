The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $215,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 489.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.56.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $342.27 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

