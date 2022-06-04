Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $226.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.35 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

