Eaton Vance Management Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

