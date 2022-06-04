Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

