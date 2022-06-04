Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

