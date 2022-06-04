Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.73) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

