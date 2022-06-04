Eaton Vance Management Acquires 11,875 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. TheStreet lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

