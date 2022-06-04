Eaton Vance Management Has $16.54 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $491.07 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.33 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $683.86.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.