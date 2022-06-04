Eaton Vance Management Has $19.13 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,355 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

GFL stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

