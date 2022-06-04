EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 580,987 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of EQT worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $183,175,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $108,505,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $61,096,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $44,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

