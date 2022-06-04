Eaton Vance Management Has $16.59 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AOS opened at $60.84 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

