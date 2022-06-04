Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.95.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $630.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $680.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $648.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.69 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

