Eaton Vance Management Has $17.28 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.60 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.86 and a 200-day moving average of $476.26.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

