Eaton Vance Management Purchases 30,941 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HP were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 494.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 819,166 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NYSE HPQ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

