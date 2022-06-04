Eaton Vance Management Sells 380 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.07 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

