Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $327.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.76 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

