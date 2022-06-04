Eaton Vance Management Acquires 408 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna stock opened at $253.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

