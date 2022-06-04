Eaton Vance Management Acquires 19 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2,338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,582 shares of company stock worth $15,957,334 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,048.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,983.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

