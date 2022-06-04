Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 22,025 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,554,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,113,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

